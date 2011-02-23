Oscar Beauty Prep

Oh Oscar! That little, bald, gold man has the power to bring people from all walks of life together for one, glorious night of celebration. It’s one of the few nights a year that movie buffs, fashion enthusiasts and beauty aficionados alike all wait in anticipation. While some may be waiting to see if the Social Network will beat out The King’s Speech for best pictures, others (like myself) just want to see how Natalie Portman will recover from that Golden Globe fashion blunder.

Whatever your reason for tuning in, one thing’s for sure, while we’re watching and judging from our comfy couches, the nominees are prepping in an entirely different way. From simple facials to unconventional Botox, here are the beauty treatments your favorite starlets use to prep for everyone’s favorite red carpet night.

Armpit Botox

We all know facial Botox is common practice in Hollywood, but before a big night like the Oscars, it’s all about the pits. To prevent sweating through the couture, many celebs are turning to armpit Botox. And in about 8-10 injections, they can kiss pit stains goodbye well, for up to a year at least.

Teeth Whitening

Ever wonder how your favorite celebrities get their teeth so blinding white? Well, it’s definitely not with at-home gels and toothpastes. There probably isn’t a single celebrity left in Hollywood who hasn’t figured out the wonders of laser teeth whitening. For upwards of $500, you too can have teeth brighter than the sun.

Body Facials

Because why would something called a facial be just for your face? The latest in hot Hollywood beauty treatments are total body facials, which really makes sense when you think about how much exposed skin comes down the red carpet on Oscar night. If you happen to live in the L.A. area and want to try this out, head to Ole Henriksen Spa on Sunset Boulevard for their Ultimate Total Body Hydra Dermabrasion treatment.

The Vi Peel

Unlike other messy, painful peels, the Vi peel is relatively pain free and there is little to no downtime. Celebs who use the treatment boast clearer, firmer skin and less wrinkles. It’s kind of like collagen, without the messy injections.

Body Wraps

Along the same lines as full-body treatments, body wraps are also a huge beauty prep treatment for many celebrities. Two of the most popular body wraps in Hollywood are caviar and seaweed wraps, both offered at L.A’s Voda Spa.

Natalie Portman. Photo: Gabriel Bouys, AFP/Getty Images