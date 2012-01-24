Oscar Noms Are In: Who Do You Think Will Win Best Makeup?

Today was the big day. Actors and actresses everywhere woke up early this morning to see Jennifer Lawrence and Academy PresidentTom Sherak announce the nominations for the 84th annual Academy Awards. And while most people were waiting on bated breath to see who would be nominated for the night’s big awards, we were anticipating the nominations for this year’s Best Makeup.

This year’s silver screen was filled with makeup transformations. We could have predicted that Glenn Close and Meryl Streep would draw attention to the makeup category with their altered looks in both Albert Nobbs and The Iron Lady, but we were pleasantly surprised to see Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 on the nominee list.

So who do you think will take home the Oscar for best makeup? The team behind Close’s transformation from woman to man, Streep’s metamorphosis from Hollywood stunner to British Prime Minister or the numerous looks created specifically for the magical world of Harry Potter?