Models At Oscar de la Renta Show You CAN Blend Peach & Purple Makeup

Oscar de la Renta, a man known for making beautiful women into sophisticated ladies, has done it once again at his Spring 2014 runway show. Supermodels like Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls were seen gliding down the runway, perfectly embodying Oscar’s stunning Elizabethan vision.

Hair genius, Orlando Pita created what he called a “giant cornrow” on the models, starting the cornrow from the back of each girl’s head and stopping at the middle. He began the look with a middle part and started the reverse French braid at the nape of the neck. Pita then brought the tail of the braid up and tied it around the cornrow to make a knot at the bottom. For added glamour he decorated some of the model’s hair with broaches from the collection and finished off each look with a bit of hairspray to get rid of any flyaways.

Makeup artist and Global Artistic Director for Revlon, Gucci Westman, was really inspired by oranges, peaches, and corals this season and aimed to achieve an elegant and polished look for Oscar’s show. On the eyes, Gucci mixed pink, purple, and brown shadows for depth, creating a soft wash of pink on the lids. For the lips, Westman mixed things up again and decided to combine a few different textures to achieve the finish she wanted. A matte textured lipstick in “Smoked Peach”, a creamy textured lipstick in “Pink Lemonade” and “Juicy Papaya,” and a gloss in “Snow Pink” on top was the winning combination for a glossy finish that didn’t look shimmery. Luminous skin and perfectly flushed cheeks completed the gorgeous look and the models were left looking, as Westman said best, “soft, but expensive.”

