Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2013 Nail Collection Available for Purchase

We fell in love with Oscar de la Renta’s first nail collection when it came across our desks, but then we spotted the new colors during his Spring 2013 show. The three soft colors in Flirt, Shock, and Envy are already available for purchase for a limited time from Moda Operandi so you can get your hands on the spring colors before winter even comes. Just like his first collection, this nail polish has a fast-drying formula that’s long-lasting with ultra shine. We’re still loving the dark and dramatic shades for this fall but come spring we’ll be excited for these soft and elegant shades.

(Oscar de la Renta limited edition nail lacquer collection, $22 each, modaoperandi.com)