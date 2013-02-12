See Oscar de la Renta’s New Nail Lacquer Line Before It Hits the Runway at NYFW

Ever since the debut of Oscar de la Renta’s first nail lacquer collection in Fall 2012, we’ve been waiting with bated breath to see what kinds of vibrant colors the designer would bring to nails next. Tonight is the Fall 2013 show, sure to be filled with beauty inspiration for the coming seasons, plus a new nail collection. When we caught word that the trio of polishes to be presented this evening would be accessible before they hit the runway, we were ecstatic.

Available for pre-order at OscardelaRenta.com for 8 hours prior to the runway show, nail junkies everywhere can get the collection before it’s premiered at Fashion Week. The three polishes (above), “Dare”, “Asphalt” and “Covet” are all limited edition shades inspired by the Fall 2013 collection and are sold for $22.

Where to Buy: Oscar de la Renta Fall 2013 Nail Lacquers, $22 each, OscardelaRenta.com