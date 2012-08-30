The One Thing: Oscar de la Renta’s Nail Collection

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

With so many brands of nail polish out there it becomes hard to find the perfect color in the best formula that lasts the longest and is in our budget. This fall’s lust-worthy shades have us searching for the best dramatic colors as a great change-up from the neons of this summer. That’s why we fell in love with Oscar de la Renta’s limited edition nail collection, which was seen on his fall 2012 runway. The three bold shades of Aubergine (rich plum), Larimar (ice blue), and Red Carnation (vibrant red), take inspiration from his collection and his passion for color.

What Makes It Different:

The formula goes on perfectly and dries rapidly while maintaining its high gloss shine. It’s also toluene, Formaldehyde, and OPB free.

It’s chip-resistant and long-lasting so you won’t have to worry about fixing it up every other day.

The vibrant colors stand out from this fall’s collection of nail polish and we’re swooning over the ice blue.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Even with all the metallic and burgundy nail colors out there this is the only collection you’ll need to feel satisfied this fall. And since it’s the first color collection by Oscar de la Renta, it’s definitely a must-have. They are on sale now exclusively through Who What Wear so get yours before they sell out!

(Oscar de la Renta limited edition nail lacquer collection, $22 each, whowhatwear.com)