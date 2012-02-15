Oscar de la Renta Reveals Fall 2012 Nail Polish Collection

The main attraction of fashion week is getting to see what is on trend for fall and what clothes and styles we can expect come September, but every now and then us beauty girls will get a little surprise of our own. Yesterday at Oscar de la Renta’s backstage we got a sneak peek at Oscar’s new nail polish line that he plans on releasing come October 2012. A collection of six, only three were seen at yesterday’s runway show.

Nail artist Yuna Park told us all about the colors used in Oscar’s FW 2012 show. “It is classic colors that will stand the test of time,” explained Park. At the show the models were coated with one of three colors from his Essential Luxuries Collection out later this fall.Either the Essential Larimar (a light blue), the Essential Aubergine (a deep eggplant) or the Essential Carnation (a true red).

We can’t wait for to find out about the other three colors!