Oscar de la Renta Releases Makeup Palette FNO

As if you needed another reason to be excited for tomorrow’s Fashion’s Night Out, WWD reported Oscar de la Renta’s limited edition makeup palette will only be sold during tomorrow night’s festivities at theLe Mtier de Beaut counter at Bergdorf Goodman and his boutique at 66th Street and Madison Avenue.

The “Ready to Wear”Kaleidoscope, as it is called, is a venture withLe Mtier de Beaut inspired by De La Renta’s ready-t0-wear fall collection. The palette, which retails for $150, will include one lip color, two eye shadows and one cheek highlighter. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the NYC Aids Fund.

Venturing into the color cosmetic industry, De La Renta said, “Color has always been an extremely important part of who I am as a designer. It is wonderful to work with cosmetics because they are such an important part of a woman’s sense of femininity.”

We couldn’t be more thrilled over his venture into cosmetics and the connection his palette will have to a collection we love. We think makeup lines based off of a design collection is genius, what about you?