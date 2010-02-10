Oscar de la Renta Negotiating Beauty Deal!

Word on the street (the high-end fashion street, that is) is that Oscar de la Renta may be in discussions to work out a beauty deal. That could mean a world of good for us Oscar perfume lovers, who are always hoping for more of where that came from.

De la Renta is in talks with a private equity investor who according to WWD, might take a minority stake in a newly established company, Oscar de la Renta Beauty. Sources are saying that a deal could be reached within just a few weeks time.

The original fragrance from de la Renta, entitled Oscar, was developed in a partnership with Milton Stern and launched in 1977. But over time, the fragrance license has been passed around between companies several times — having been acquired at points by Avon Products Inc., El-Sanofi SA, YSL Beaute, and then L’Oreal.

In December, de la Renta got his beauty license back from L’Oreal after a trademark infringement suit was filed by Oscar de la Renta Ltd. in 2008 against Elizabeth Arden Inc., claiming Arden sold 4-ml. fragrance samples to Wal-Mart stores and other mass retailers without authorization. Arden countered saying that under the terms of the agreement, YSL was the actual owner of the brand’s rights and therefore was the only one who could sue for infringement. All legal talk aside, a deal was clearly worked out, and we’re glad to see that more beauty products should be coming from the company soon.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed that de la Renta establishes this new stake in beauty — do you think he’ll branch out into more than just fragrances?

[WWD]

More Beauty News We Love:

The Perfect Romantic Hairstyle for Valentine’s Day

Celebrity Stylist Tippi Shorter Tells Us How to Tame Our Curls

How to Create the Perfect Cat Eye