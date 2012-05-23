Oscar de la Renta Launches Sunscreen

Oscar de la Renta got into the nail polish business not too long ago, and now the designer is proving that he is willing to decorate (and cover) you in more than just gorgeous gowns. De la Renta has introduced a lightweight sunscreen that was developed exclusively for his boutique in the Dominican Republic.

The product, which has an SPF of 30, has a fresh scent and is oil-free. Packaged in a bright orange and yellow bottle with a fun leaf print inspired by his Resort 2012 collection, we’re all for sun protection that actually dresses up our beach bags.

Back in September during fashion week, we were introduced to de la Renta’s first nail polish line – a line of six polishes, which we caught a sneak peek of backstage, and later learned would have six coordinating lipsticks. If de la Renta continues on this path, we’re sure to see an entire makeup & skin line out soon!