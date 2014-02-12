Orlando Pita Declares That Short Hair is Here to Stay at Oscar de la Renta

Forget the extensions, ponytails, braids, and updos we’ve seen at New York Fashion Week—master stylist Orlando Pita is over them. Backstage at Oscar de la Renta, we spoke with the man himself to discuss the edgy, choppy wigs—yes wigs—he was using instead, here’s what he had to say:

“We’re doing short, choppy haircuts just because it’s not usually what you see and we need to move on from the long-haired thing. I’d like to present an alternative to women from that extension look. It starts to look old and I’m not saying some people don’t look good with long hair, but I’m just trying to present an alternative—especially with the very dressed-up look that Oscar has. You start to see someone like Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet looking cool in just a haircut and an evening dress, rather than a ‘hairdo’ and an evening dress.”

MORE: 23 Stages of Getting a Pixie Cut

As for the technique behind the cut, Oscar said: “I’ve pre-cut the wigs for each girl and when we see them on her face, we’ll tweak them a bit. I’m using my dry shampoo to give them texture and then maybe a little paste after, but I want the hair to look clean and fresh and not too product-y.”

And there you have it—short here is here to stay, all the way through to the 2015/2016 shows.