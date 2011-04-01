Oscar de la Renta Debuts New Fragrance On Facebook

It seems like a new fragrance hits the market every day, but something that doesn’t happen every day is that a brand exclusively debuts its new product on Facebook and Tumblr. This morning, Oscar de la Renta introduced Esprit D’Oscar, and they’re giving their fans and social media networks the first chance to try it out. All you have to do is “Like” Oscar de la Renta’s Facebookpage, and fill out a short form to recieve your free sample of the fragrancea fresh, feminine floral-oriental scent.

OscarPRGirl, who boasts an impressive 42,110 Twitter followers, took to her Tumblr to say:

Over thirty years ago, Oscar de la Renta dreamed of creating a perfume that captured the joy and sophistication of his designs. In 1977, he created his signature fragrance Oscar, a celebration of women, timeless and feminine. Today, we introduceEsprit dOscar a modern take on his signature scent, inspired by the chic and elegant women of a new era.?

The iconic luxury brand has done a great job branching out to the younger generationin fact, Oscar got some help from his daughter Eliza in developing Esprit D’Oscar. Thanks to its brilliant social media and marketing team, the brand seems to have bridged the wide gap between its older, affluent clientele and its younger customers who are active tweeters and tumblrs.

The scent isn’t available in stores for a few more days, but models like Karlie Kloss and Frida Gustavsson got to sample it backstage at Oscar’s Fall 2011 show. Watch the video below to see their reactions!