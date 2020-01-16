Your Inner Harley Quinn Will Spaz Out Over This Limited-Edition Nail Polish

The countdown to Birds of Prey, the follow-up spin-off to Suicide Squad, is on. While you anxiously wait for Margot Robbie to kick ass as Harley Quinn, a bunch of brands are creating collections inspired by the movie. Orly’s Harley Quinn nail polish is a super-cute collaboration between the cosmetics company and Warner Bros. It’s the perfect way to get inspired for the movie—and create looks for Instagram, of course.

The limited-edition collection features the same 12-free polishes from Orly you know and love. That means, they’re formulated without potentially harmful ingredients including toluene, formaldehyde and dibutyl phthalate (DBP)—or animal-derived ingredients or gluten, of course. You get three bold and bright shades in one set with some glitter and cream finishes. There’s Mind Over Mayhem (a pink creme), Freaking Fabulous (a pink/blue glitter) and Emancipate This (a bright yellow creme). It comes in a Harley Quinn-emblazoned yellow box with Robbie’s killer look.

You can easily create a Birds of Prey-inspired manicure with these shades, like Orly did below. But regardless of the movie or if you’re into the DC Universe, these colors will take you right through winter and into summer. You can only get them for a limited time so grab the set on the Orly website now and practice your looks before the movie comes out February 7.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.