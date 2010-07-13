Origins Gets Friendly With Fungi, Launches New Mega Mushroom Skin Serum

Dr. Andrew Weil is pretty impressive. One of the worlds foremost experts in integrative health with a few degrees from Harvard (natch) under his belt, he has long been an invaluable resource for the medical community. And since first teaming up with Origins five years ago, Weil has proven himself to be just as much of a resource to the beauty world.

The Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins line, which fuses science and natural ingredients, has produced some amazing solution-oriented skincare products thus far. And Weils much-celebrated Plantidote collection, which uses an array of potent mushrooms as the primary ingredient, has a new addition.

The Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Serum takes on one of the most common skincare woes: redness. Weils signature six ingredients ginger, turmeric, holy basil plus three crazy sounding mushrooms (e.g. hypsizgus ulmarius) are blended with soothing repairers like sea buckthorn, spike moss and more crazy mushrooms, plus moisturizing mangifera leaf in a lightweight serum that has an appealing earthy scent. Whether the redness you experience is from post-treatment irritation, general sensitivity or actual rosacea, Weils latest power packed serum will give you clarity and really, who doesnt want that? Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief, $66, origins.com

