The One Thing: Oribe’s Surfcomber Mousse

Now more than ever, we all want our hair to look like we were an extra in the movie “Blue Crush.” But, considering most of us have hair that’s considered either way too flat or much too curly, it’s hard to find that perfect beach wave balance. You can diffuse, texturize and spray your hair until you’re blue in the face, but finding a product that can make getting sultry, beachy hair easy is more rare than getting a manicure that actually lasts a full week. Considering all of this, when we tested out Oribe’s new Surfcomber mousse, we knew we had landed on the Holy Grail of beach hair.

What Makes It Different:

Nicknamed “Supermodel in a Bottle” by Oribe, it really is just that. The mousse gives you that voluminous, touchable hair that you see on the Victoria’s Secret runway, and it holds that look in place for days.

The mousse formula is so concentrated that if you spray a golf ball-sized amount in your hands, it won’t just drizzle and become a puddle; it has such good hold that you can throw the mousse into the air and it will keep its ball shape, proving that it will hold your hair in place.

Using the mousse on dry hair gives just as much of a gorgeous result as using it on wet hair, so you can touch up your second day hair if necessary or amp up your volume for nighttime.

Why It’s The One Thing:

When we use mousse, we want it to give our hair hold and texture while still being touchable, and Surfcomber does just that. Plus, on top of great style, it’s formulated without sodium chloride or parabens, and it protects from heat styling and UV rays. It really doesn’t get much better than Oribe, folks.

Where to Buy: Oribe Surfcomber Tousled Texture Mousse, $37, Oribe.com

