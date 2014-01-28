The One Thing: Oribe’s Thick Dry Finishing Spray

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Some women love blonde hair, some love brunette. Some ladies like curly hair, while others prefer straight. One thing that all women can agree on however, is the love of thick, luscious, voluminous locks. Unfortunately, some of us are left only admiring voluminous hair instead of acquiring it for ourselves. For the women who aren’t born with naturally bouncy locks, or if you are looking to amp up your existing volume, we found the product you have been searching for. Introducing Oribe’s Thick Dry Finishing Spray, your one stop product for adding all over volume to your hair when it’s a little limper than you’d like.

What Makes it Different:

Oribe’s spray creates just the right balance of thickness, density, and hold to your locks without any stickiness.

The formula includes lightweight moisturizers that prevent your hair from drying out.

It contains no parabens or sulfates, is a UV protectant for the hair, and is safe to use on color treated hair.

This spray absorbs any dirt and oil in the hair while adding gorgeous volume to the crown.

Why It’s The One Thing:

From dry shampoo to hairspray to shine serum, we’ve put a lot of products in our hair to get it looking just right. With Oribe’s Thick Dry Finishing Spray, we can confidently say that this is the only product you’ll need to use before you race out the door each day. A quick spritz of this before you go will leave your hair soft, shiny, and bouncy all day long.

