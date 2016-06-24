StyleCaster
Your Favorite Cult Hair Brand Just Launched a Makeup Collection

Lauren Caruso
There’s one solid reason Oribe has managed to become a cult beauty brand in less than a decade: Its products are really effing good. We could wax poetic about the way the Texturizing Spray gives us the piecey, devil-may-care waves we’ve always dreamed of—and don’t even get us started on the Dry Finishing Spray. So, you could imagine how quickly we lost our shit when we found out Oribe is launching a full makeup and skin-care line.

Yep: On July 1, the brand will debut Oribe Beauty, a 23-piece line of long-wear cream lipsticks, vampy nail polishes, hair accessories, and even a face mask with real gold, because it’s not Oribe without a little glamour. There’s also the Replenishing Body Wash and a Restorative Body Crème, both with with Oribe’s signature scent, Côte d’Azur. The entire line—which ranges from $32 for the nail polishes to $348 for the ionic blow-dryer—is available for preorder right now, so click through to see the full lineup.

1 of 15

Oribe The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in The Red, The Violet, and The Nude, $32 each; at Oribe

Oribe Illuminating Face Palette in Sunlit and Moonlit, $68; at Oribe

Oribe Lip Lust Creme Lipstick in The Red, The Violet, and The Nude, $42; at Oribe

Oribe Radiant Drops Golden Face Oil, $105; at Oribe
Oribe Daily Ritual Cream Face Cleanser, $45; at Oribe

Oribe Côte d’Azur Restorative Body Crème, $65; at Oribe

Oribe Balmessence Lip Treatment, $35; at Oribe
 Oribe Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask, $95; at Oribe
Oribe Night Ceremony Ultra Rich Cream, $115; at Oribe
Oribe Côte d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash, $42; at Oribe

Oribe Geomtric Gold Plated Metal Hair Stick, $80; at Oribe

Oribe Geometric Gold Plated Metal Pony, $65; at Oribe

Oribe Imperial Pro Hair Dryer, $348; at Oribe

Oribe Medium Round Brush (59 mm diameter), $170; at Oribe
Oribe Large Round Brush (70 mm diameter), $185; at Oribe

