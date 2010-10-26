Anne Hathaway’s Easy Updo

Photo: © Vogue

I had the pleasure of styling Anne Hathaway‘s hair for her November cover of Vogue. Anne is wonderful to work with. She’s very open, which really translates on camera. She’s a beautiful subject for a shoot and an amazing girl.

The look we were going for was Audrey Hepburn-inspired with beautiful hair that’s soft and easy, but still ladylike. The shoot was very Parisian. It was shot in Paris with grown-up, sophisticated clothes and I referenced Alexandre de Paris and the coiffed, beautiful hair he was known for.

To get this style at home, begin by blowing out hair. Apply Oribe Soft Lacquer Heat Styling Spray and use a 1-inch curling iron to curl the whole head. Brush out curls, then spray Oribe Dry Texturizing at the roots to get great texture when putting hair up. Pull hair up as if you are pulling it into a ponytail, then twist it into itself and secure with a well-placed pin or two. Don’t let tit get too contrived–push the hair around and tailor the look to your face. Finish up with hairspray to hold in place.

