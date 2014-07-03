Beauty Buzz: Organize Your Makeup Like a Pro, Why Eyebrow Makeup Sales Are Up, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Trouble organizing your beauty products? Here’s how to do it like a pro. [Daily Makeover]

2. Call it the Cara Delevingne Effect: Eyebrow makeup sales are going through the roof. [Fashionista]

3. Lily Allen stepped out with rainbow hair that looks like a sunset, and you need to see the picture. [Refinery 29]

4. Need a little motivation? Here are 40 inspirational quotes from Pinterest that are seriously kick butt. [StyleCaster]

5. If you’re curious about antioxidants in your skin, here’s what you need to know. [Byrdie]