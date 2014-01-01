15 Beauty Organization Ideas From Pinterest

Struggling to find your favorite lipstick or the eyeshadow palette you wear to every occasion? It’s high time to get your beauty organization act together. If you’re in need of some inspiration, just have a look at these 15 excellent beauty organization ideas from Pinterest.
When cosmetics are crammed inside drawers and cabinets, it can be very hard to find what you're looking for. Use clear acrylic drawers that will allow you to scan without having to dig through 20 different lip glosses. Celebrities' Weirdest Beauty Secrets
Drawer dividers have a way of instantly making your makeup drawers look organized. Take it a step further by grouping like items together (lipsticks with lipsticks, blushes with blushes, etc). Revealed! Celebrities' Natural Hair Colors
If you don't have a beauty board yet, get on it! Drape a metal sheet in fabric, frame it, and hang it on your wall. Glue magnets to the bag of your products and stick them to the board. Sound like too much work? Stick velcro dots to your wall and to the backs of your products, and keep them off your floor that way. Great Ways To Organize Your Beauty Supplies
This genius storage idea comes from The Beauty Department. Wrap an empty shoe box in pretty paper, and fill it with your favorite polishes. Make sure to paint the top of each bottle cap with the color inside, so you can easily find the shade you're looking for. Amazing Manis You Can Create At Home
Vintage suitcases are being used for more and more things right now: pet beds, tables, drawers, etc. Now we're giving you one more reason to pull out your grandparents' old luggage. Open it up when it's time to put your face on, then close it and slide it under your bed when you're finished. Why Some Makeup Trends Are Best Left On The Runway
Too often we only use half of the space allotted to us. Stick acrylic holders to the insides of your cabinet doors for extra makeup space. Find Your Perfect Red Lipstick
Hanging makeup bags are great for travel, but they can also be utilized when you're at home. Unroll it when you need it, and then roll it back up when you're finished for clutter-free storage. The Best Mascaras For Lush Lashes
The problem with most nail polish storage ideas is they hide the actual colors. By displaying your polishes on a small cake stand on top of your vanity, you're able to see all the hues with a turn of the plate. The Reinvented French Manicure
If you want over-the-top OCD-like organization, group makeup together by product, then by brand, and then by color. Friends will be amazed at how well you keep it all together. 10 Makeup Tricks Every Girl Should Know
For the true product junkie, these clear plastic shoe storage sheets are a must. They hang from your door, and you can add labels to make finding the right eye shadow easy as pie. Fuss-Free Instant Makeovers
If you're someone that doesn't like to buy new things when getting your room in order, then try repurposing. Use pretty jars or empty candle holders to keep your brushes or mascaras in line. Erase The Evidence Of Acne
There are some perfume bottle and skin care jars that are just too pretty to hide away in a drawer. Instead, use a tray (or repurpose a picture frame), and display all of your best items for everyone to see. Editors' Picks: Favorite Fragrances
