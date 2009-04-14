Organically Adorn Your Head

As beauty products, hair products, and even clothes have become more and more eco-friendly, they have also become trendier. Quickly hammering out the kinks of the hard bamboo materials and weird reactions to raw products, green seems to be the best and purest way to go at the moment.

And, because April honors both Earth Day and Arbor Day, it seems highly necessary to point out our favorite green product of the moment.

The Teeny House Bunny Lace Headbands are organic headbands handcrafted by three former fashion students. The headbands are created with lace and chain, and then dyed in tea or organic wine. The designers also make necklaces, hair pieces, and earrings, all ranging from $50-$150.

For more information or to purchase the accessories, visit www.etsy.com/shop.