Organic Sunscreen Will Be Your Best Friend This Summer

A little SPF never hurt anyone, right? Think again. Although we use sunscreen to protect our skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, many sunscreens on the market can actually contain harmful chemicals and parabens. Luckily, there are some great organic sunscreens out there that will provide us with the protection we need without the chemicals we don’t.

Surf-Vival SPF 30+ Mineral Sunscreen

With natural nourishing ingredients like vitamin C, green tea extract, shea butter, organic aloe vera leaf juice, and kukui nut oil, what’s not to love about this product? Its lightweight, non-greasy formula sinks right into the skin leaving you safe from the sun without feeling sticky. Where to Buy: Surf-Vival SPF 30+ Mineral Sunscreen, $14.99, Smartgirlswhosurf.com

Soleo Organics All-Natural Sunscreen SPF 30+

Hypoallergenic for all skin types, you can’t go wrong with this sunscreen. It’s armed with 3-hour water resistant protection and botanical extracts to keep your skin healthy (and looking that way, too). Where to Buy: Soleo Organics All-Natural Sunscreen SPF 30+, $22, Amazon.com

John Masters Organics Natural Mineral SPF 30

John really did master sun care with this one! It’s light texture and fast absorption makes it the perfect protectant for everyday wear. Where to Buy: John Masters Organics Natural Mineral SPF 30, $32, Johnmasters.com

All Terrain TerraSport Spray 30

This sunscreen is ideal for athletes or anyone on the go. The spray bottle makes for an easy application and it’s extremely sweat-proof so no matter what the activity, it won’t budge. Where to Buy: All Terrain TerraSport Spray 30, $9.59, Vitacost.com

Cucumber Face Organic Moisturizing Suncare SPF 30

It’s great packaging, but an even better product. This is a go-to for an every day moisturizer as it protects, hydrates, and soothes the skin. Plus, it also helps tighten skin and stimulate healthy tissue growth. Where to buy: Cucumber Face Organic Moisturizing Suncare SPF 30, $32, Coolasuncare.com

Kabana Green Screen D Organic Sunscreen Original SPF 35

Everyone should go green with this au naturel sunscreen. It’s fragrance-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and chemical-free. Targeted towards those who are highly sensitive to sunburn, this product has you covered. Where to Buy: Kabana Green Screen D Organic Sunscreen Original SPF 35, $7.49, Kabanaskincare.com

Dermagenics Sun Savvy Solar Shield Facial Sunscreen

Chemical sunscreens are absorbed into the skin, often causing irritation, dryness, and clogged pores. Sun Savvy Solar Shield does the opposite as it creates an effective physical barrier as it contains non-soluble natural mineral elements that do not penetrate the skin. Where to Buy: Dermagenics Sun Savvy Solar Shield Facial Sunscreen, $45, Dermagenics.com