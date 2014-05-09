These Organic Products Aren’t Worth the Hype, Say Dermatologists

Organic products are everywhere these days, so it can be difficult to tell which are worth splurging on and which are best left on the Whole Foods shelf. As a general rule, organics tend to be pricier than standard non-organic products (their ingredients cost more, so the price of the product reflects that). We asked the pros which organic products aren’t worth the hype (or the money) in comparison to their non-organic counterparts.

Sunscreen

Says Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, dermatologist and co-director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery, “In my opinion, sunscreens aren’t worth buying organic, because there are many very good non-nano sunscreens with micronized zinc or titanium that sit on top of the skin (no absorption, so no potential for toxicity) and look fantastic on the skin (beautifully sheer).” She recommends La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid ($33.50, laroche-posay.us) and SkinCeuticals Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50 ($34, skinceuticals.com).

Body Scrubs

Dermatologist and founder of the GOLDFADEN MD skin care line Dr. Gary Goldfaden says body scrubs are one area where you can skimp on the organics. “Whether buying or making them at home, body scrubs are being washed off and do not need to have organic ingredients. With DIY, non-organic sugar is just as potent an exfoliator as organic sugar, and you’re washing it off your skin.” If you’re in search of a super-effective scrub, try the doctor’s own GOLDFADEN MD Doctor’s Scrub ($75, goldfadenmd.com), of which Kate Hudson is a fan.

Skin Care

Dr. Macrene Alexiades-Armenakas, Harvard-educated derm-scientist and creator of the breakthrough 37 Extreme Actives ($295, drmacrene.com) cream, does not recommend most organic facial skin care products because “they usually contain oils and other ingredients such as wheat, which do not react well with the skin, causing breakouts and redness.”

