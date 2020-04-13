Organic Aloe Vera to Soothe & Heal Irritated Skin

Aloe vera has long been touted as an after-sun skin healer for burns and irritation after skimping on the SPF during a long day in the sun. However, aloe vera has a slew of other uses too. From calming redness from rosacea to delivering a surge of moisture without relying on heavy oils and other humectants, this, multi-use skin healer is definitely the underrated ingredient missing from your current lineup. Aside from healing painful sunburns and rashes, this secret beauty ingredient functions as an all-natural anti-inflammatory, chock full of skin-loving antioxidants that lifts redness an discoloration, offers non-greasy moisture and refines pores, just to name a few key benefits.

Aside from its vast range of skin-enhancing benefits, aloe vera is also amazing for hair as well. Aloe vera-infused products are especially great for natural hair types, thanks to the plant’s plethora of polyphenols, which block bacterial growth and help strands retain moisture. Whether you use it on your skin, scalp or strands, aloe vera is one of the best ingredients that offers endless beauty benefits. Ahead, we’ve selected a few of our favorite formulas to try out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Honey Skin Organic Aloe Vera Leaf Gel

This multi-use aloe vera gel is also infused with additional skin-loving ingredients, including Orchid-derived stem cells, soothing cucumber extract, and apple-derived stem cells. This powerful, yet gentle combination of ingredients helps the skin fight wounds and irritation, soothe acne flare-ups and calm inflammation and irritation.

2. IQ Natural Aloe Vera Gel

This all-natural aloe vera gel gently heals compromised skin, soothes irritation and lifts redness without leaving behind a slippery residue. Not only does this soothing gel make for a great post-sun aftercare treatment, but it also boosts hydration and locks in moisture on your face, body, or scalp.

3. Pure Life Aloe Vera Gel

This certified USDA organic aloe vera gel calms irritation and inflammation, while also functioning as a moisturizer and an after-shave gel to reduce bumps and burns. It’s also cold-pressed and filtered with charcoal to ensure the utmost in potency without the use of additives and fillers.