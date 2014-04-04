Mood Board: Pops of Orange for Spring

For the past few seasons, we’ve seen orange rule the runways, and now the fiery color has been seen making its mark elsewhere, too. Celebrities like Kate Bosworth and Emma Watson have been spotted rocking bright orange lips on the red carpet and if they can wear it, we can too, right? Right. The beauty of this shade is the gorgeous and diverse range of colors it comes in, making it wearable for every woman’s skin tone.

We understand if you aren’t interested in parting with your classic red lipstick, nor should you be! We merely ask you take a night off from scarlet lips and give the opulent orange trend a try. The trend doesn’t just stop at lips, though. From tangerine nails to citrus eyes, there are plenty of ways to welcome orange into your beauty routine for spring. Need further convincing? Check out our mood board above for some original orange inspiration and fall in love with the sunny trend just like we did.

More From Beauty High:

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Orange

Get the Citrusy Orange Statement Lip From DKNY

Beauty Street Style: A Half Bun and a Coral Lip