10 Insanely Pretty Orange Lipsticks to Try This Summer

To be completely up front with you, color isn’t exactly our M.O. We mean, despite how bright and bubbly we are on the inside, our appearance has always read a little more Hot Topic than Lilly Pulitzer. And no matter how hard we’ve tried to step out of our comfort zone by throwing on bright-blue eyeliner or watermelon-pink blush, we can’t help but feel out of character every time we branch out from our neutrals. But this summer we’re straight-up forcing ourselves to try something new, because we refuse to spend warm, summer evenings in blah, bland makeup. Our new go-to? A super bold, bright-ass orange lipstick that’s so damn cool we’ll most definitely be wearing it all season long.

And nope, we’re not talking about a burnt, red-orange shade that isn’t much of a departure from your classic red. We’re talking vibrant, tangerine hues that brighten and flatter every skin tone. And since slathering on a thick, creamy lipstick in dead-summer heat isn’t exactly ideal, we’ve combed through the prettiest orange lipsticks on the market right now to find the most lightweight, hydrating formulas out there. Ahead you’ll find the absolute 10 best orange lipsticks to experiment with this summer, including Milani’s Orange Gina and Estée Lauder’s Frosted Apricot. Shop all 10, below, and get ready for an uncharacteristically colorful summer.