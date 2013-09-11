Instagram Insta-Glam: Orange Lips

Orange lips are officially the only lip color that will matter come spring, according to this New York Fashion Week. While it’s only natural for lips to brighten up after months of donning dark lips for the fall, we could hardly contain our excitement over the sunny orange shade that keeps popping up on the spring runways. Bright lipstick can get a bad rap for being difficult to wear, but after seeing how well the color works at fashion week, we’re confident you’ll be able to pull it off.

Trust us, orange lipstick can be done! Or main suggestion to get the look is to keep the rest of your face relatively simple. A contoured cheek looks amazing, or even a lush set of lashes, but you can afford to go easy on the rest of your makeup with this color of confidence. From both off and on the runway, Instagram had a slew of orange pouts popping up this week, and we’ve rounded up our favorites above!

More From Beauty High:

Nails at New York Fashion Week: The Best Manicures We’ve Seen

Exclusive: Rita Ora Had Custom DKNY Nail Art to Close the Show

Mod Magic With a Modern Twist at Kate Spade New York