Instagram Insta-Glam: Orange Lips

Instagram Insta-Glam: Orange Lips

Shardae Jobson
Instagram Insta-Glam: Orange Lips
Orange lips are officially the only lip color that will matter come spring, according to this New York Fashion Week.  While it’s only natural for lips to brighten up after months of donning dark lips for the fall, we could hardly contain our excitement over the sunny orange shade that keeps popping up on the spring runways. Bright lipstick can get a bad rap for being difficult to wear, but after seeing how well the color works at fashion week, we’re confident you’ll be able to pull it off.

Trust us, orange lipstick can be done! Or main suggestion to get the look is to keep the rest of your face relatively simple. A contoured cheek looks amazing, or even a lush set of lashes, but you can afford to go easy on the rest of your makeup with this color of confidence. From both off and on the runway, Instagram had a slew of orange pouts popping up this week, and we’ve rounded up our favorites above!

Orange will be the official lip color for spring 2014.

Strong cheekbones and a perfectly lined orange pout at Rag & Bone, shown by @kisforkenny, are making us want spring to come sooner. 

@Fcherie pairs her orange lips with beachy curls and we love the look! 

@xxxfashiondope_ shows a tangerine lip look completed with chic sunglasses. 

@Tiffanysamantha_ looks great wearing a super chic orange lip as she drives into town. 

At DKNY showed plenty of orange pouts, shown here by @zestfashionblog

@karmenjoya is fierce with her orange lips, strong brows and cat eye. 

This gorgeous shot from @backstageconfidential shows off the perfect tomato orange pout. 

@Morena_xo gives West Coast chic with an orange creamsicle lip color. 

@mbeight28 posted this picture of orange lips on the runway, a look we'll certainly be wearing come spring. 

@urbanglamgyrl posted these pictures of orange lips on the runway at Christian Siriano, the perfect bright accents to the colorful spring outfits. 

The Best Makeup Primers For Every Skin Type

The Best Makeup Primers For Every Skin Type
