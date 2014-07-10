Beauty Recipe: Orange Lips And Bold Brows

When it comes to summertime, orange is one of the hottest colors that’s totally on-trend for the season. From runway models to A-list celebs, orange has been on everyone’s lips – literally. It may seem too intense or tough to pull off, but when paired the right way, this look is a stunner on anyone. With much of the focus on the lips, a bolder brow gives balance to the look, but it’s important to leave the rest of the makeup minimal. No need to go searching for the perfect orange lipstick or brow product—we’ve got it all right here! Check out our recipe for this look below and prepare to be a complete knockout!

Equalizing Foundation: A clean, even canvas is the starting point of any makeup look, and this is especially true with this one. Conceal any redness and blemishes with a foundation that has light-medium coverage, depending on your needs. You can use your fingers to blend for the most natural finish, or use a dense buffing brush for a more flawless look.

Brow Pencil: Following the natural shape of your brows, fill in any sparse areas or gaps. Use short strokes with a light hand, building up in intensity as you go. A creamy pencil that glides on as it’s applied is the way to go, and one of our favorites is Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. The ultra-fine tip mimics natural brow hairs and it also comes with a spooley brush to blend everything together.

Electric Orange Lipstick: The last step is the showstopper—the vibrant orange lipstick. Bright colors can be tricky, especially if you make a mistake, so we recommend starting with a lip liner first. Make Up For Ever makes great long-lasting pencils and Bright Orange 17C is the perfect pick. Outline lips or fill them in completely as a base, then apply your lipstick over top. Maybelline’s Color Sensational Vivids lipstick line is full of super-pigmented colors and we love Electric Orange for this look. If you find that you made a mistake or got color outside your lip line, take a small detail brush with some concealer and gently swipe over to correct it. You can also do this all around your lips, really highlighting them so they stand out even more!