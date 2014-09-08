“Orange is the New Black” Star Gets a Pastel-Hued Makeover

Violet hair may be nothing new, but for “Orange is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco, it means a whole new look. Debuting the edgy look during New York Fashion Week, Polanco showed up with dark roots, silvery grey hair, and a fade to violet tips at the bottom. While the actress is a natural brunette (and sports blonde highlights on the Netflix original series), this pastel faded color is so outside of the box for her.

We love a girl who takes risks with her hair, which is why we give Polanco a ton of credit. The only change we would’ve made? The grey and violet hair color doesn’t exactly brighten up her undertones, so we would’ve warmed things up a bit. Either way, major applause for taking a full on risk with your hair, Dascha! Take a look at the selfie she posted to Instagram below. She obviously feels good, which is the most important thing when it comes to hair and makeup.