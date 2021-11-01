Oprah’s Favorite Things Include ‘Grown-Up Gloss’ & Lipstick for All Skin Tones

It’s a big day when Oprah releases her Favorite Things list and we can see what gifts she’s been obsessing over and giving to the people in her life. It’s fun to see what she and her team decide are the best-of-the-best gifts this year. It seems 2021 is all about shedding the mask (safety, while vaccinated, of course) and popping a little color onto your lips. Because Oprah’s Favorite Things list is full of lipstick and gloss deemed great for “grown-ups.”

It’s not surprising Oprah is all about the lipstick this holiday season. We spent almost two years in some state of lockdown, wearing masks all the time. Now that we’re finally seeing the bottom half of people’s faces, folks want to update their lipstick collections and have a little fun with color. And why not? Oprah curated this Bossy Cosmetics lipstick set so everyone can find their perfect shade. Oh, and you can get it on Amazon. Score.

“When the mask comes off, it’s prime time to put on beautiful lipstick,” Oprah says on her site. “I curated the shades in this quad so they’d work on everyone. I love that they’re so rich in pigment, and the formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and hydrating, with watermelon seed oil and vitamin E.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Founder Aishetu Fatima Dozie started Bossy Cosmetics as a way of “showing up” as she navigated working in male-dominated spaces. The brand partners with non-profit organizations that “promote social change that advance the human rights of women and girls around the world,” such as Women at Risk International Foundation.

Of course, Oprah didn’t just include lipstick in her annual holiday list. She also added some of our faves too, such as the Sigma Beauty Black Essential Travel Size Brush Set ($86 at Amazon), Beekman 1802 Three-Piece Hand Cream Sampler ($45 at Amazon) and UMA Pure Calm Bath and Body Oils Wellness Gift Set ($165 at Amazon) — just to name a few. This year’s list is seriously epic.