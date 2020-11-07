Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 Just Dropped on Amazon & Includes a Ton of Black-Owned Beauty

Oprah’s annual favorites list is back and it’s easier than ever to shop her favorite beauty, fashion, food and home goods. Why? Well, Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 are on Amazon. Yup, many are even available on Prime. It couldn’t be simpler. I’m personally most excited about the offerings this year because Amaon made it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for and even support specific brands. Let me explain.

On the Oprah’s Favorite Things landing page, there are options to shop Black-owned businesses, small businesses and women-owned brands. For me, I’m looking for beauty from Black-owned companies so if you click both of those tabs, you’ll find that list. If you’re looking for Black women-owned, click both of those tabs and it will narrow it down. Then, choose beauty and fashion or home, wellness, tech and travel, etc.

Although I’m generally all about beauty all the time, I’m also drooling over winter-ready goods, such as Sorel’s Women’s Kinetic Conquest Sneaker (they’re waterproof!), Twelve AM Co., So Good Fluffy Slippers and Lands’ End Women’s Expedition Waterproof Down Winter Parka with Faux Fur Hood (so chic!).

But if makeup, skin and body care is what you’re after, check out these stellar Black-owned products, below.

2.4.1 Cosmetics Limited Edition Holiday Lip Gloss Collection

This Los Angeles-based brand was founded by twin sisters, Feven and Helena Yohannes. Their holiday gift set includes six ultra-shine creamy lip glosses in a variety of every day and party-ready shades. And if you have any sensitivities or allergies, know these babies are hypoallergenic, paraben-free, non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

54 Thrones African Beauty Body Butter Gift Set

Founder Christina Funke Tegbe left her corporate job in 2015 to launch her beauty brand inspired by her southern-American childhood. This five-piece set includes chic little body butters in colorful tins that are great for gift-giving. Each includes ultra-hydrating lotion made with Ghanaian and Ugandan shea butter.

Mented Cosmetics Holiday Faves Trio

KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson launched Mented to help women of color find their perfect nude lipstick. The brand has since expanded but this holiday set includes three of its best-selling semi-matte nude lipsticks in a festive holiday box. The three flattering hues are vegan, cruelty-free and seriously hydrating.

Pear Nova Holiday Essentials Nail Set

Founder Rachel James wanted to start a nail polish line so everyone could have luxe products that are 5-free and 10-free (the gel formula). This holiday set includes four shades, a top coat and green tea cuticle oil.

PYP Perfecting Your Presence by Derrick Rutledge Limited Edition Mink Eyelash Collection

Oprah loves her lashes and this set from makeup artist Derrick Rutledge. It includes two pairs of hand-woven 100 percent mink eyelashes, a gold applicator and hypo-allergenic glue.

The Wrap Life Turbanette

Accessorize any hairstyle with soft, stretchy wraps in warm, fall-ready shades. This Clay shade is a favorite.

CurlMix Lavender Wash + Go System

Wash day is set with this four-piece system from this handmade, vegan, cruelty-free and organic hair care line. Clarify, hydrate and moisturize your curls to prefection.

FootNanny Starter Kit Bundle

There’s no better time to get your feet in check while you’re cozy at home. Founder Gloria L. Williams’ line includes Eucalyptus Cream, a Green Rescue Buffer and a pair of white cotton socks.