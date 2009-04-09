Do you spend countless minutes at the nail salon pondering your polish choice before deciding on a shade? Ever wish you knew how a color would look on our your skin tone or nail length before you spent your time and money on one of your few indulgences? Well, instead of polishing each nail with a different color as you contemplate the ideal shade (and your manicurist tests her patience), go to OPI.com first to see what each of the over 200 OPI Nail Lacquer shades look like on your own skin tone and nail length.

You can even filter the colors by collection or shade group in order to find the perfect polish.

At the salon you can only try on ten (well, at least without being a complete pain and having to ask for remover). With OPI’s new Try it On Color Studio, you can try on hundreds. I did.

Go to opi.com and click “Try on This Color”