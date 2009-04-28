Opi’s Colorcopia Collection: A Blast from the Past

For all you ladies who continue to lament the loss of your favorite OPI polish: cross your fingers, there may be hope.

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, the company has re-released twelve truly loved lacquers from the past two decades. The Colorcopia collection, which includes my much mourned Sahara Sapphire and Venus di Violet, however, is only here for a limited time – so check out opi.com ASAP to see if your cult color made the cut. (Not there? Check out aveyou.com, a website selling a slew of other discontinued shades.)