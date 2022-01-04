OPI Teamed Up with Xbox to Take Your Game to the Next Level

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Although it’s probably a bit chilly where you live these days, OPI is bringing sunny spring to us early and we are here for it. Though, the iconic nail brand isn’t just launching any spring nail polish collection. This year, it’s all about the OPI x Xbox collaboration with 12 hues that match in-game content. Yes, you can match your nails to games including Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. Talk about game-changing.

The nail polish shades are inspired by gaming (think: pixelated pinks) and feature four different OPI finishes: GelColor, Infinite Shine, Nail Lacquer and Powder Perfection. There’s Quest for Quartz (a shimmery rose quartz), Pixel Dust (a shimmery mauve pink), Racing for Pinks (a creamy rose), Suzi is My Avatar (a creamy pink-nude), Trading Paint (a creamy apricot), Heart and Con-soul (a shimmery crimson red), The Pass is Always Greener (a creamy pastel green), Sage Simulation (a shimmery sage green), You Had Me at Halo (a shimmery galactic blue), Can’t CTRL Me (a shimmery robin’s egg blue), Achievement Unlocked (a lilac) and N00berry (a creamy purple).

The line launches the first week of February at Ulta so you’ll want to set an iCal reminder. Plus, starting February 1, consumers can unlock shade-matched Xbox in-game content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, with every qualifying purchase of the Xbox OPI polish at select retailers. Even better, you have a chance to win custom Xbox Wireless Controllers in fun hues — Achievement Unlocked, Racing for Pinks and Can’t CTRL Me — to pair with their own nail art inspired by fan-favorite games on Xbox Game Pass.

“Over the past 40 years, we’ve traveled the globe; now we’re excited to visit virtual worlds with Xbox,” says OPI co-founder and brand ambassador Suzi Weiss-Fischmann in a statement. “In these worlds, anything is possible, and the collection’s colors reflect infinite possibilities to create. Whether you play video games as a creative hobby or as a way to relax and connect with friends, nailcare offers these same benefits. From new shade technology to nail art and more, consumers can expect lots of exciting surprises to come with this partnership!”

“We’re thrilled to partner with OPI to unveil mesmerizing nail polish colors inspired by gaming and your favorite titles on Xbox Game Pass,” adds Xbox Global Partnerships Director Marcos Waltenberg. “We hope this collection inspires fans across the globe to embrace their creativity and imagination through nail art and color.”

Get ready to get your game on February 1.