OPI Walks The Plank

Though OPI’s Spring 2011 Brights Collection is said to be inspired by the upcoming flick Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the only things bright & pirate-y are the polish names. Set to hit the shelves in May, the 6-color line features a pale gray (Skull & Glossbones), a glossy pink (Sparrow Me the Drama), a sage green (Stranger Tides), a pale lavender (Planks a Lot), a rosy, light pink (Steady as She Rose) and a seafoam green (Mermaid Tears).

The collection also comes with a graffiti-inspired topcoat, Silver Shatter, that creates a metallic, textured finish. Not sold on the lacquer’s correlation to the movie, but I’m all about pastels (and Johnny Depp) for spring!