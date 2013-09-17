Beauty Buzz: OPI’s Sandy Hook Green Nail Polish, Sandra Bullock Covers Vogue, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Sandra Bullock is not only covering Vogue’s October issue, she’s also sporting a way short haircut. How do you feel about the chop? [Fashionista]

2. OPI has released Sandy Hook Green, a nail polish dedicated to remembering and honoring the lives tragically lost last December at Sandy Hook Elementary School. [Sandy Hook Promise]

3. How to make (and use!) DIY eyeshadow, then use it as eyeliner. Genius. [The Beauty Department]

4. Stila has teamed up with “Dancing With the Stars” for a cosmetics collection that will debut with the show’s fall premiere. [She Finds]



5. How to copy Jennifer Aniston’s makeup from the premiere of “Life of Crime.” [Daily Makeover]

Image via Fashionista