OPI Gets Into The Nail Strip Game

At this point in our nail art obsessed lives, we have many “quickies” that we rely on when we need to add a bit of pizazz to our manicures. Whether it be a few fun lines with a nail art pen, an extra coat of confetti glitter, or even better – a patterned nail strip, you pretty much always know the easiest way to get a DIY manicure that is up to your nail art standards, even if you don’t have time to make it into the salon.

Well, OPI is now joining the ranks of brands that you can choose from for those aforementioned nail art strips, releasing their own line of Pure Lacquer Nail Apps. The range includes 14 prints from lace feathers to zebras. Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI’s Executive Vice President said, “Nail art has become increasingly popular with both consumers and trained professionals. These strips provide the perfect way to get a one-of-a-kind look that cannot be replicated by hand.”

