News: OPI’s Unexpected Color Collaboration; Bad Celebrity Tattoo Decisions

OPI has collaborated with Clark+Kensington paint to create—wait for it—18 shades of house paint inspired by their nail polishes. [Allure]

At last, manufacturers are hiring fancy prestige perfumers to create high-end scents at affordable mass-market prices. [NY Times]

A comprehensive guide on mastering Kardashian-worthy contouring skills? Count us in. [Beauty High]

We’re not saying that Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn will definitely regret their matching tattoos, but it’s a definite possibility. [Huffington Post]