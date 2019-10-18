OPI Just Launched a Hello Kitty Collab I Actually Want to Wear

If there are two things I like, it’s Hello Kitty and new nail polish. And this isn’t the Sanrio collab we had as kids. Instead, the OPI x Hello Kitty collection is decidedly for grownups. Back in 2016, the two brands teamed up on a collection that took off, with the shade Let’s Be Friends! as a fan-favorite. According to OPI, it’s the most search-for shade in the brand’s history. Now, the collab is back and better than ever.

“Our partnership with OPI was one of our most popular collaborations to date,” said Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Licensing and Business Development at Sanrio, Inc, in a statement. “Our avid fans from around the world will love this new collection and it arrives just in time as we celebrate Hello Kitty’s 45th Anniversary this year.” The line includes 11 all-new classic nail polish shades, three holiday-ready glitters and Let’s Be Friends! in its triumphant return. Each has a cute Hello Kitty-detailed cap.

Fans are already loving the line and it’s only been out a few weeks. The shade A Hint of Blush (a light pink) is already popping up on Instagram. It’s a super wearable everyday color.

One of my favorite shades, though, is Let Love Sparkle. It’s a gorgeous shimmery light blue hue that looks like a cloud.

Some are even creating adorable Hello Kitty nail art with the collection. Now I know what my nail manicure is going to look like.

Each Hello Kitty Nail Lacquer Collection bottle retails for $10.50 and is available at Ulta now.

