Beauty Buzz: OPI Partners With Carrie Underwood, How to Fix a Bad Hair Day, More

1. Carrie Underwood is partnering up with OPI for a nail polish collection inspired by the singer, set to launch in January. [WWD]

2. Call it “art” or call it desperate, Lady Gaga is now wearing rainbow smudges of makeup all over her face in public. We can’t help but scratch our heads. [Glamour]

3. The best of hilariously awkward bad nail art that you need to see to believe. [BuzzFeed]

4. Bad hair day? Here’s a fix for every kind of issue in the book. [Daily Makeover]

5. Everything you need to know about at-home teeth whitening, all in one place. [Byrdie]

Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images