You all know that I am in a constant battle with my nails. I’ve had bad nails ever since that fateful prom when I decided to put on silver acrylics. Oh the horror!
I try and get manicures once a week thinking that the constant love will help my nails grow but it doesn’t do anything except just delay the inevitable: the fact that my nails will break and peel.
Sigh.
Two weeks ago I had a birthday party with a bunch of my friends.I had a scheduled mani/pedi for 3pm that afternoon. As I was getting my feet massaged I scanned the walls of Modern Nails in Hoboken and saw a sign for this OPI Axiuum Soak-Off Gel Lacquer.
I read the poster aloud, “Lasts for three weeks, chip resistant, stays shiny…” I caught the eye of the owner.
“Hey Wang, what’s the story with this Axxium stuff?”
Wang explained to me that it is the actual OPI colors but in a gel.
“It’s not like acrylics is it?”
“No no nothing like that.”
“How much is it?”
“Right now we run special, 20% off.”
“Ok. And it lasts for three weeks?”
“Aaaah, give or take…”
After Leila finished my toes (which btdubbs I decided to get a jade color on my feet because I thought it was a cute homage to the month of May what with Emerald being my birthstone and all. It wasn’t. Green on your toes looks weird.) and I hobbled over to the chair. After I plopped down the lady took out all of the gel colors. I saw You Don’t Know Jacques and Lincoln Park After Dark. Oh I could get Bubble Bath if I wanted!
“I’ll take Lincoln Park After Dark. The old stand by!.”
The may-jah plus to the gel polish is that you don’t have to wait for it to dry. It does feel a little weird going on, kind of like how when you were a kid and you’d put glue all over your hands? Yeah that feeling.
But I have to say, it’s been a little over a week and I haven’t really chipped all that much. My middle finger has a chip on it but I figure I can fix that with some of my LPAD from my stash. And look how shiny it still is!
I’d definitely recommend the OPI Axiuum Soak-Off Gel Laquer to anyone!