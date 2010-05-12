You all know that I am in a constant battle with my nails. I’ve had bad nails ever since that fateful prom when I decided to put on silver acrylics. Oh the horror!

I try and get manicures once a week thinking that the constant love will help my nails grow but it doesn’t do anything except just delay the inevitable: the fact that my nails will break and peel.

Sigh.

Two weeks ago I had a birthday party with a bunch of my friends.I had a scheduled mani/pedi for 3pm that afternoon. As I was getting my feet massaged I scanned the walls of Modern Nails in Hoboken and saw a sign for this OPI Axiuum Soak-Off Gel Lacquer.

I read the poster aloud, “Lasts for three weeks, chip resistant, stays shiny…” I caught the eye of the owner.

“Hey Wang, what’s the story with this Axxium stuff?”

Wang explained to me that it is the actual OPI colors but in a gel.

“It’s not like acrylics is it?”

“No no nothing like that.”

“How much is it?”

“Right now we run special, 20% off.”

“Ok. And it lasts for three weeks?”

“Aaaah, give or take…”

After Leila finished my toes (which btdubbs I decided to get a jade color on my feet because I thought it was a cute homage to the month of May what with Emerald being my birthstone and all. It wasn’t. Green on your toes looks weird.) and I hobbled over to the chair. After I plopped down the lady took out all of the gel colors. I saw You Don’t Know Jacques and Lincoln Park After Dark. Oh I could get Bubble Bath if I wanted!

“I’ll take Lincoln Park After Dark. The old stand by!.”

The may-jah plus to the gel polish is that you don’t have to wait for it to dry. It does feel a little weird going on, kind of like how when you were a kid and you’d put glue all over your hands? Yeah that feeling.