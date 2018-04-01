Why Saying No Is Part of Marianna Hewitt’s Self-Care Routine

There’s a blue tube taking over our Instagram feed, and for that, we have to credit Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland. The friends and business partners recently came together to gift us with Summer Fridays, a skin-care brand that prides itself on convenience, safe ingredients, and totally Instagrammable packaging.

The first product is the Jet Lag Mask, which has been touted by beauty bloggers and celebrities such as Jessica Alba. Besides the fact that it doesn’t need to be rinsed off, it’s also chock-full of hydrating ingredients, and it’s TSA-friendly for your carry-on; a winning formula for anyone who is constantly on the go, including Hewitt and Ireland themselves.

It’s undoubtedly been a whirlwind couple of months for the duo, so, of course, self-care in all forms is an absolute must. Ahead, Hewitt breaks down exactly how she’s been staying sane in the midst of launching what is now one of Sephora’s top-selling products.

On Self-Care

It isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. It’s doing the things for yourself that make you ready to be the best version of you to take on your day—whether that’s personally or professionally. When I am feeling my best, well-rested, and energized, I can fully commit myself to any task at hand without feeling exhausted or burnt out. “ Saying no when you really can’t do something isn’t selfish; it’s necessary to take care of yourself. ”

On Daily Rituals

I try to include some sort of self-care ritual in my everyday life. I know it’s so important for me to take care of myself because if I am run down or exhausted or not happy with myself, then I can’t be the best version of myself for everything else I need to do in my life. The biggest self-care lesson I’ve learned lately is that it’s OK to say no. We all live such busy lives that often we feel bad or obligated to do things, but saying no when you really can’t do something isn’t selfish; it’s necessary to take care of yourself, and we shouldn’t feel bad about that. I have to walk away from my computer or phone and go outside for a moment. We can get so stuck working behind a computer screen all day that I forget to go outside! It also helps to change up my scenery and take my laptop somewhere different to work; it helps to give me new energy and ideas. “ Because life gets so busy, sometimes we have to take time to just catch up and not rush off the phone. ”

On Her Favorite Self-Care Activities

Taking my dog for a walk and calling my parents. In Los Angeles, we’re pretty lucky to have good weather all year long, so I take this time to enjoy being in fresh air, spending time with my puppy, and catching up with my parents. Because life gets so busy, sometimes we have to take time to just catch up and not rush off the phone—they really help keep me grounded.

On Her Comfort Meal

I am such a foodie and a creature of habit at home in Los Angeles. Whenever I’m here, I love to start every morning with a smoothie. It just isn’t the same when you order from a juice bar! I follow my nutritionist Kelly Leveque’s plan for her smoothies that you can find in her book. They are so yummy and low in sugar and keep you full with healthy fats. “ Sometimes for me, self-care is something as simple as sitting on my couch without my iPhone to take some time away from work. ”

On Her Pampering Products

I am obsessed with my jade roller; you can find them for under $15 on Amazon, and it really helps. I tend to clench my jaw and hold stress in my face, so it relieves any tension, while also giving me skin-care benefits. I love to scrub in the shower, and Kopari is one of my favorite exfoliators. Afterward, my skin feels so smooth because they have coconut oil in it, so it’s exfoliating and hydrating at the same time. I also cannot live without Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask because it really gives my skin everything it needs when it’s dry and exhausted.

On Her Self-Care Splurge

I am a big fan of infrared saunas, especially after a red-eye flight. When I’m in New York, one of the first things I do when I land is head to Higher Dose at 11 Howard to unwind from a flight. I also love meditation apps; they make it so easy to take a few minutes for myself. When I can find the time, I really like Simple Habit and Headspace. Sometimes for me, self-care is something as simple as sitting on my couch without my iPhone to take some time away from work so I’m not always “on.”

