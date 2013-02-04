3 Online Beauty Boutiques To Shop Now

As much as I love the experience of touching makeup and looking at the shades in person, sometimes there just isn’t time. Luckily, there are online beauty boutiques so expertly curated, they make shopping sight unseen easy. These three have recently caught my eye.

Ayla Beauty

About: The site was founded by Dara Kennedy, who spent more than 10 years working in product development for some top beauty companies. During her time at these companies, she realized they weren’t focusing on what women actually needed or what worked; instead, the goal was to keep making products that people would buy. In an attempt to do the opposite, Ayla was born. The products sold online are carefully curated and chosen based on two qualities: they work, and they don’t contain potentially harmful ingredients.

Best For: Those who want a holistic approach to skin care.

Products To Try: Kimberly Parry Organics Organic Sunflower & Olive Body Butter ($28, aylabeauty.com) and S5 Purity Serum ($65, aylabeauty.com)

We See Beauty

About: Instead of just focusing on cosmetics, this brand-new e-commerce site offers beautiful products across categories including design, film and print in addition to makeup and skincare. For every product sold, We See Beauty gives 1/3 of the cost back to their charitable foundation, which starts and funds various co-ops around the United States.

Best For: Those who like a little history with each product they buy.

Products To Try: Make Molten Shadow ($18, weseebeauty.com) and Make Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Cool Aqua ($14, weseebeauty.com).

Spirit BeautyLounge

About: This site differs from others by only selling organic makeup, so everything you buy is free of harmful ingredients. They also give one percent of their sales to a network of environmental organizations around the world.

Best For: All-natural beauties who love the planet.

Products To Try: Tata Harper Aromatic Irritability Treatment ($65, spiritbeautylounge.com) and RMS Living Luminizer ($38, spiritbeautylounge.com).

Where do you like to do your beauty shopping?