These One-Step Hair Dryers are the Secret to a Salon-Quality Blowout at Home

While I wouldn’t exactly label myself as “low-maintenance,” when it comes to my beauty routine, I certainly don’t like to fuss and waste time—I’ve been known to do a full-face of makeup in the car while in route to the office on my traffic-laden daily commute to allow myself a few more minutes of shut-eye in lieu of my bathroom mirror. Indeed, I am certainly not the type of beauty lover who enjoys a lengthy getting-ready routine or revels in the “meditative” properties of getting ready in the morning—though more power to you if you do happen to find the process enjoyable. It comes as no surprise that one-step hair dryers and hot air styling brushes have therefore become the two-in-one hair tool of my literal dreams. Revlon’s O.G. One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Brush was the first one I ever used back in high school, and it’s still a solid staple in my haircare lineup to this day.

While Revlon’s iconic one-step hair dryer remains one of the best on the market (and also one of the most affordable), there is a slew of newer-generation hybrid hair tools on the market nowadays that dry damp hair quickly while also boosting volume, enhancing shine, and reducing frizz all at the same time, cutting your styling time in half and reducing heat-induced breakage. Many one-step hair dryers come equipped with multiple removable attachments, which allows you to customize your look—whether you’re looking for a sleek and straight finish or voluminous loose curls— while giving yourself a DIY blowout. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite hot air one-step hair dryer-styling tool hybrids to save you time and save your hair from excess heat exposure.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

This legendary one-step, two-in-one hairdryer, and volumizing hot airbrush is perfect the perfect multipurpose hair tool for drying damp hair while also adding ample volume and reducing flyaways and frizz. It’s designed with three different heat settings to customize your look and the speed, as well as an oval brush design with rounded edges to enhance volume and promote shine. It also features tufted nylon bristles, which help to gently detangle knots without causing breakage.

Courtesy of CHI.

CHI Amplitude Ceramic Heated Round Brush

This time-saving heated round brush effectively helps give you achieve a voluminous and shiny blowout from the comfort of your own home and half the time you’d spend using a conventional hairdryer and curling iron. It’s engineered with a1 1/4″ Tourmaline Ceramic Barrel for loose custom-tailored loose, bouncy curls, as well as heat-proof nylon bristles to help smooth and detangle without ripping your hair or causing split ends.

Dyson Air Wrap Styler

It may be a bit of a splurge, but there’s a reason (or two or three) why Dyson’s cult-favorite Air Wrap Styler has amassed such a loyal following since its initial launch. It comes with seven different head attachments which allow you to create different styles and looks, as well as a regular blowdryer head to dry hair quickly with minimal heat damage. It’s powered through controlled heat which allows the hair to retain moisture (and therefore prevents breakage).

Drybar The Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush

Now, you can get the in-salon Drybar blowout experience from home courtesy of the brand’s blow dryer brush, which quickly dries wet hair while adding body and shine to limp locks. This heated brush seamlessly combines the hot air flow you’d get from a traditional hairdryer with a built-in round brush to help you create a smooth, volumized look with just one step and one styling tool required.

Eva NYC Healthy Heat Blowout

This slim and affordable hot airbrush gives you a pro-level blowout at home, without the risk of heat damage, split ends, and breakage. Designed with a thermal ceramic barrel and an ion generator that are ultra-gentle on hair (even damaged and fine hair) and helps your locks retain moisture while reducing frizz and promoting a glossy finish that lasts all day. This is a great option for those with compromised hair thanks to chemical or bleach-induced damage who still want to heat style their hair.

BabyBlissPro CryoCare The ColdBrush™

This innovative and newly-launched styling brush is engineered with a Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC), that helps keep hair smooth, soft, and healthy. The ColdBrush™ is also great because it can be used on either wet or dry hair, which allows for easier styling and blow-drying while delivering intense shine and reducing flyaways and frizz. Alan Stockman, SVP, General Manager of BaBylissPRO says, “What’s most exciting about the BaBylissPro CryoCare™ brush is that it’s an entirely new category of hair care. We took a unique, patent-pending technology in cryotherapy, and saw how it benefitted hair. Delivering hydration, shine, and manageability through a tool reaching freezing temperatures is nothing short of revolutionary.”

Trademark Beauty One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer

This hairstylist-approve two-in-one hairdryer and heat styling tool boost volume and dries damp hair simultaneously. “I’ve been working with the new Trademark Beauty Easy Blo, which has made this step easier since the blow dryer and brush are combined,” says Leigh Hardges, a BIPOC stylist and natural hair specialist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. This tool is especially great for those with natural and curly hair because it helps reduce breakage and heat-induced damage. “With cooler months approaching, Black women don’t have to shy away from hot tools. If heat is used in moderation, they can safely style and straighten the hair for a look that they can easily maintain for several days between shampoos,” she says.

Remington Lux Hot Air Brush

This rotating hot air blowout brush basically does the work for you. It’s designed with two heat settings, two different speed settings for rotation movement, two removable brush heads (one two-inch round brush and one and a half-inch round brush), and two-way rotation for customized waves and volume. This damage-reducing styling tool also features a micro-conditioner barrel to help reduce frying your hair and help your strands lock in moisture.