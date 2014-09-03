Dinner For Dummies: 5 Easy One-Pot Dishes To Make Tonight

Making (and savoring) one of the tastiest dinners ever by simply throwing all of your ingredients into one pot? It’s possible.

Sure, this concept involves images of a sad, soggy dish, but rest assured, you can whip up a wonderfully scrumptious meal in minutes by simply adding your ingredients in a single pot and letting magic happen on its own. Whether you’re a cooking novice or the official family chef, it’s nearly impossible to mess up a one-pot recipe. And really, how amazing would it be to create a feast without a mountain of dishes taunting you afterwards?

For some super simple and delicious ideas, try one of these five tempting one-pot recipes pronto:

ONE POT WONDER CHICKEN ENCHILADA BOWLS

One massive Mexican-inspired dinner in a single pot? Coming right up. Amanda of The Wholesome Dish presents this mouthwatering meal loaded with ingredients like juicy chicken breast, rice, black beans and sour cream — just to name a few. Her recipe for these chicken enchilada bowls is a perfect idea for any last-minute dinner, and it’s always worth coming home to.

ONE-POT STOVETOP LASAGNA

Who says preparing the perfect cheesy, saucy, and meaty lasagna requires hours of hard work? We’d rather use the extra time to eat it! If you feel the same way, consider whipping up this ah-mazing one-pot stovetop lasagna by Kristin of Yellow Bliss Road. Not only is it super simple to make, but all the ingredients are pretty easy to come by. More importantly, there’s will be plenty for you to share (or devour later, alone).

ONE-POT CREAMY CHICKEN PASTA

Rich, oh-so-decadent, and downright delish—it’s no wonder we’re swooning over Ashley’s one-pot creamy chicken pasta from Spoonful of Flavor. Filled with fresh veggies, fettuccine pasta and a luscious sauce, this is the perfect plate to cozy up with on a chilly night—or any evening, for that matter.

ONE-POT SAUSAGE AND SHRIMP WITH RICE

Melissa from No. 2 Pencil sure knows how to win our stomachs over with her recipe for this one-pot delight. Picture juicy shrimp and succulent sausage perfectly combined with fluffy rice, but with a sudden kick of cayenne pepper to heat things up — not that we’re complaining!

NEW ORLEANS STYLE BARBECUE SHRIMP

Can’t get enough shrimp? Neither can we. Another tantalizing recipe to consider is this New Orleans-style barbecued shrimp by Nicole of Wonky Wonderful. Calling it her “absolute favorite dish,” this seafood entrée has all the makings of a tantalizing dinner: sizzling Cajun spices, succulent shrimp and lots of butter.

