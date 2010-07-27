One-Minute Makeovers: Get Summer Beautiful In No Time!

Eve combats the heat with a chic wide headband. Photo: Charley Gallay, Getty Images

As we enter into the blistering heat of late summer, it’s getting harder and harder to keep ourselves looking cool and less like a hot, sweaty mess. Summer beauty should be easy and effortless you don’t want to expend a lot of time or energy on your get-ready routine, but you still want to look good. With that in mind, we mined the depths of our beauty knowledge to dig up the best hair, skin and makeup tips that take a minute or less to do. Read on for our favorites!

Healthy Summer Hair

If you are plagued by little bits of frizzy hair along your hairline, mist a toothbrush with hairspray and sweep those pesky hairs into place. This will make them behave even in the most humid environments.

For soft, natural waves, wash hair before bedtime, then apply leave-in conditioner and braid your hair. You’ll wake up to soft and shiny waves.

Turn a bad hair day into a fabulous hair day by using a colorful silk scarf as a headband. Fold it so it’s about two-inches wide. After you tie it behind the nape of your neck, use some bobby pins to anchor it in place.

If your roots have a meltdown in the middle of the day, soak up excess oil with the same kind of blotting papers you use on your face.



Try these blotting papers by Boscia, $10 for 100 sheets, at Sephora.com

Heat-Proof Makeup

For a sexy lip look that won’t melt off, apply three coats of a rich, deep berry lipstick. Leave it on for five minutes, then wipe off with a tissue until only a wash of color remains.

Get a naturally sun-kissed look by applying bronzer to your entire face and a rosy blush just on the apples of your cheeks. Your cheeks naturally get a flush when your face is tan, so don’t forget this step when you’re trying to fake it.

Give your eyeliner extra staying power and definition by layering a matching powder eye shadow over it.

If your mascara has moved south and is giving you the notorious raccoon look, don’t panic. Simply wipe a clean cotton swab over the migrated mascara, then pat a bit of concealer under the eyes. Voila, no more smudges!

Sexy Skin

Make large pores look smaller by submerging a clean hand towel into hot (not boiling) water, drape it over your face for 30 seconds, remove and splash cold water all over.

Place cold tea bags or cucumber slices over your eyes to hydrate the skin and reduce facial swelling.

Minimize a zit by dabbing creamy toothpaste on it at bedtime. The tingly paste will minimize redness and swelling, resulting in a less noticeable blemish in just eight hours.

Use an exfoliator with glycolic or salicylic acid to remove dulling dead skin cells. Follow up with moisturizer and your skin will positively glow!

