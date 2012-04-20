‘Once Upon A Time’s’ Jennifer Morrison Goes Red For Spring, Would You?

Nothing says ‘spring’ like a colorful new dye-job, but would you ever go this drastic? Once Upon a Time’s Jennifer Morrison debuted a brand new look, foregoing her naturally blonde hair for this high-voltage hue.

Jennifer went to see Riawna Capri, owner and stylist at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood for her dramatic new color. Riawna styled her hair with an Enzo Milano clipless curling iron to get those shiny waves, making us love the red hue even more. What do you think of Jennifer’s new look? Do you prefer the actress as a blonde or as an adventurous redhead?

While not everyone can’t pull off this red dye-job, we think the striking color goes well with Jennifer’s fair skin tone. Plus, with that red lip and sweeping hair she looks like a real-life Jessica Rabbit.

Let us know what you think of Jennifer’s new look in the comment section below!