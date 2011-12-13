On the Thirteenth Day of Chrismukkah: Philosophy

One of the most important things you can stock up on during the holidays would have to be quick and easy hostess gifts, and our favorites to give are always fromPhilosophy.

Coming in the cutest packaging, Philosophy gift sets are something that your hostesses will not only appreciate, but actually use.

Today for Chrismukkah we’ll be giving away a classic from this year’s Philosophy holiday collection called “Baking Spirits Bright.” The set includes cinnamon apple streusel, Christmas cookie and maple pecan crumble shampoo, shower gel & bubble baths (6 oz.). But besides the delicious scents and reliable formula, what really sets this gift apart is the picture perfect packaging. You don’t even need to add a bow!

Just enter on our giveaway page for your chance to win this delightful gift for the Chrismukkah season.