On-the-Go Beauty Secrets of 3 Working Women

Having the right products and accessories in your work drawer or in your purse is the secret to holiday party beauty success. We asked three always-on-the-go women–a jewelry designer, a communications executive, and a college student working in retail–to spill their best day-to-night tips and tricks.

The Fashionista: Danielle Synder

In early 2008, Danielle and her sister Jodie Snyder founded DANNIJO, a line of handmade, eclectic jewelry that is gaining an impressive celebrity following that includes Beyoncé, Natalie Portman, and Milla Jovovich.

Danielle knows start-up life means long hours at the office, so she’s no stranger to dressing in outfits that can be simply enhanced for the evening. It’s all about a workable foundation. She says, “I tend to stick to great jeans, a soft tee, and high boots during the day because the combo is easily dressed up or down to fit any occasion.”

To morph from casual to cool, a statement accessory does the trick. “I keep DANNIJO stackable cuffs and entangled necklaces in my FEED bag with me at all times because they easily transition my outfit from day to evening and I’m always going out straight from the office.” The jewels are effortless: “They never make you look as if you tried too hard,” Danielle notes.

Danielle slyly stashes an eyelash curler and Burts Bees Beeswax Lip Balm in her purse. “I recently discovered YSL’s Gloss Volupte, which looks glamorous over the balm for a touch of glimmer,” she notes. Danielle also loves YSL Creme de Blush Fard a Joues, which yields a natural, flushed look.

The PR Maven: Bari Seiden



As Estee Lauder’s Vice President of Corporate Communications, Bari Seiden helps drive the beauty industry titan’s global charitable activities. As such, she often has to rush straight from the snazzy EL offices to a holiday fiesta.

For an impromptu night out, Bari will swap her larger purse for a smaller evening bag. “I also try to glam it up with some fun accessories–either a brooch, necklace, or even a chain belt,” says Bari. I pick one major accessory so I’m not too overdone.” For black-tie events, Bari will bring in a dress and accessories to the office, since she’s usually working up to the last minute.

“The beauty of working for a prestigious cosmetics company is that I have the best products available to me at all times!” Bari will occasionally do her makeup in the office. Her go-to items include Estee Lauder Turbolash mascara to accentuate her long lashes and blue eyes and a slick of heavy gloss to glam it up. When she has the time, Bari confesses to “jumping over to one of the three Bs (Bergdorf Goodman, Barney’s, and/or Bloomingdale’s) to get the perfect look from one of our Beauty Advisors at one of our counters (Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, MAC, or Clinique).” By the way, this is something any customer can do, and it’s free (although it’s customary to purchase at least one product)! Lastly fragrance is key: “Fragrance can set the tone of the evening for how I want to feel, inside and out,” Bari says.

While she primps in-office makeup-wise, when it comes to hair, Bari tries to keep it professional. “If I have time, I’ll get my hair blown out before work and then touch it up right before the event.”

The College Gal: Pamela Vallejo



Pamela is a 22-year-old college student who moonlights as a sales associate in Nordstrom’s accessories department. Retail hours notoriously cut right into cocktail hour (and sometimes extend through it), so Pamela is no stranger to heading straight from work to a night on the town.

Pamela isn’t blessed with the luxury of a desk drawer, so she has to carry her day-to-night stash on her self–much in the manner of a sherpa. She has to curate her selection with careful precision, as she tends to stick to a clutch. “When I know I’ll be heading right from work to cocktails, I forgo my regularly scheduled tote in favor of a small Coach wristlet,” Pamela said.

Pamela’s on-the-go makeup essentials include Neutrogena Shine Control Blotting Sheets for a flawless, mattified texture that doesn’t dry out her skin, and MAC Technakohl Liner in Graphblack, a self-sharpening liner (so there’s no need to tote around a sharpener, which can get messy in a purse). Pamela is also a fan of MAC Mineralize Skin Finish which she uses as bronzer with a travel brush for warming up her complexion. Lastly, Pamela pouts it up with CoverGirl Outlast in Coy Coral topped with a dollop of MAC Lustreglass in Love Nectar. Says Pamela, “The combo lasts forever and looks festive!”

Pamela always makes sure to up the hair ante as well. “Bobby pins and hair ties always establish residency in my purse,” explains Pamela. Her favorite day-to-evening move? Creating an on-the-spot messy bun or a side pony with sweeping bangs.

