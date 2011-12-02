On the Fourth Day of Chrismukkah: Lorac

Finally, we get to the really good stuff – makeup! Lorac always has ah-mazing collections, but what we are super excited about this Chrismukkah season would have to be the Lorac Bejeweled Lip Gloss Collection. The set comes with six full sized glosses for not much more than the price of one.

These six glosses come in completely wearable colors which are infused with antioxidantsnourish and protect. Personally, I am swooning over Red Ruby, but if you are our lucky winner you can get your mittens on all six shades to wear this holiday! Enter on our giveaway page and start bejeweling your lips this season!